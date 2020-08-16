Har Pal Geo's YouTube channel achieves 10 million subscribers mark

Harpal Geo's YouTube channel achieved another milestone on Sunday after crossing 10 million subscribers mark — becoming only the second channel on the video streaming website in Pakistan to achieve the feat — courtesy captivating content that ensures it keeps one step ahead of the competition at all times.

Harpal Geo is a Pakistani entertainment television channel owned by the Geo Television Network which regularly airs top-quality dramas.

According to statistics available, the channel rakes in an impressive 400 million views a month and has been able to gain nearly 500,000 subscribers on an average per month.

A few of its leading dramas are featured below:

Top dramas

Deewanagi is the most-watched drama on HarPal's YouTube channel, with a staggering average of 6-7 million views per video.

The drama features an ensemble cast starring Hiba Bukhari, Danish Taimoor, Zoya Nasir, and Ali Abbas among others.

Raaz-e-Ulfat, a romantic drama series featuring Yumna Zaidi, Shehzad Shaikh, Komal Aziz, and Arisha Razi, has raked in nearly 3.9-4 million views per video, indicating its popularity among the masses.



MeherPosh, featuring Danish Taimoor, Ayeza Khan, and Zainab Shabbir has thoroughly entertained masses and secured nearly 3.5 million hits per video.



Bandhay Ek Dour Se is another captivating drama serial that has managed to win laurels from viewers, hitting an impressive average of 3 million hits per video.



The original sound track of the drama series Khaani has struck a chord with masses ever since it was released, securing a staggering 55 million views on the video, which was upload nearly three years ago.



So if you haven't yet, then subscribe to the channel right away to get the latest updates on the best dramas.

Harpal Geo's management is thankful to its loyal audience for helping the channel achieve the milestone and urges them to stay tuned for more rich, diverse, and entertaining content coming their way.