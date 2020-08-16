Digital banking facility to be provided to overseas Pakistanis: Zulfi Bukhari

The government has decided to provide a digital banking facility to overseas Pakistanis, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari on Sunday.

"Overseas Pakistanis will be able to make direct payments and investments in the country," the premier's aide said, adding that the initiative will be a great investment opportunity for the Pakistani community living abroad.

Bukhari said that digital banking had been a longstanding demand of the Pakistani diaspora and noted that the overseas Pakistani community wants to become important stakeholders in the national development of the country.

He said that the plan has been designed according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In another initiative to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, the federal government in June had decided to provide employment to the overseas Pakistanis rendered unemployed and have prepared a special portal to facilitate unemployed returning nationals.

Bukhari had shared the registration link on Twitter while explaining that through the platform, returning Pakistanis would be able to apply for re-employment abroad, certified training, and also register for financial assistance from the government.

It is pertinent to note that due to the coronavirus pandemic thousands of Pakistanis working abroad have returned home unemployed.

Registration has already begun on the website of Overseas Employment Cooperation for the dismissed overseas Pakistanis.