Two officers of Pakistan Embassy Beijing awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

BEIJING: Two officers of Pakistan Embassy Beijing were awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for facilitating and assisting Pakistani students confined in the locked down in China’s Wuhan city – epicentre of novel coronavirus early this year.

According to details, Muhammad Junaid and Muhammad Suleman Mehsud, as members of a special task force constituted by the Foreign Office were granted special permission by the Chinese Foreign Ministry to visit Wuhan, by easing the travel restrictions.

The special team met with the Pakistani students of various universities and assisted them until the city remained locked down.

The team maintained close liaison with the Chinese authorities in Wuhan as well as the Pakistan students and returned to Beijing after the lockdown was lifted, and situation was stabilized.

They visited Pakistani students in different universities and also met administrative staff in each university and got first-hand information on the health and safety needs of the students.

As a result of their work, the welfare of the Pakistani students was ensured and they were well-looked after.

The Cabinet secretariat on Friday released the names of 184 Pakistani and foreign nationals who would be conferred civil awards for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields.

Among the civil awards conferred by President Arif Alvi on Independence Day included Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Sitarah-e-Pakistan, Sitarah-e-Shujaat and Sitarah-e-Imtiaz.

The other categories included Pride of Performance, Sitarah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Sitarah-e-Kidmat, Tamgha-e-Pakistan, Tamgha-e-Shujaat, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Quaid-e-Azam.

The investitures ceremony for the awards would be held on March 23, 2021.