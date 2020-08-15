close
Sat Aug 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

APP
August 15, 2020

PM Imran praises maritime ministry for finalising Blue Economy policy

Pakistan

APP
Sat, Aug 15, 2020
Prime Minister Imran Khan. — The News/Files 

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday lauded the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for finalising a "new and dynamic" Blue Economy policy in a bid to revitalise the shipping industry.

Taking to Twitter, the premier said the new policy would help save valuable foreign exchange of Pakistan and create more employment opportunities for country’s seafarers.

“We will ensure Pakistan fulfils. its enormous maritime potential,” the prime minister said

The Blue Economy encompasses several industries, including ports, shipping companies, energy, renewable energy, fisheries, maritime transportation, tourism, climate change, and waste management, among others.

PM Imran had declared the year 2020 as the year of Blue Economy to gain maximum advantage of the blue economy resources.

Latest News

More From Pakistan