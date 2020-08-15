PM Imran praises maritime ministry for finalising Blue Economy policy

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday lauded the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for finalising a "new and dynamic" Blue Economy policy in a bid to revitalise the shipping industry.

Taking to Twitter, the premier said the new policy would help save valuable foreign exchange of Pakistan and create more employment opportunities for country’s seafarers.

“We will ensure Pakistan fulfils. its enormous maritime potential,” the prime minister said

The Blue Economy encompasses several industries, including ports, shipping companies, energy, renewable energy, fisheries, maritime transportation, tourism, climate change, and waste management, among others.

PM Imran had declared the year 2020 as the year of Blue Economy to gain maximum advantage of the blue economy resources.