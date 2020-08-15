Crocodile ‘swallows’ 10-year-old girl in Sukkur

A 10-year-old girl has been “swallowed by a crocodile” after drowning in Sukkur’s Nara Canal, area people claimed on Saturday.



According to Geo News, the girl was playing along with other children when she drowned in the canal. The area people reached the site after hearing hue and cry and started rescue operation but could not find her.

They have claimed that she might have been swallowed by a crocodile as divers have failed to find any clue even after 18 hours of the rescue operation.

Deputy Commissioner Rana Adeel said that the local administration has requested the navy and wildlife teams for help.