Sheikh Rashid says Usman Buzdar is here to stay

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid. Photo: File

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid has dismissed rumours of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar getting the boot, saying he wasn’t going anywhere.



Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Rashid said Buzdar, who is at the center of a storm after allegations surfaced of the Punjab chief minister using his influence to award a liquor license to a private hotel in Lahore, still has the PM's support.



“For now, details have been summoned from Usman Buzdar, there is no allegation against him,” Rashid said.



Earlier this week Buzdar was summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the issuance of a liquor license. The Punjab chief minister has been directed by the Bureau to submit his response by August 18 in the case.

According to NAB sources, issuing liquor licenses falls under the domain of the DG Excise; however, the Punjab chief minister allegedly used his influence in issuing them.

The chief minister was also accused of getting a helicopter for his official use insured for Rs70 million instead of Rs30 million, according to sources. Buzdar had allegedly ordered the payment of the insurance amount through a supplementary grant.