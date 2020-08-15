Ceasefire violations: FO summons Indian diplomat

Foreign Office. Photo: File

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned by the Foreign Office on Saturday to register protest over ceasefire violations by Indian occupying forces along the Line of Control (LoC) .

On Friday a three-year-old boy was injured by Indian firing in Dhudhnial Sector.

“The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed more than 1,980 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 16 shahadats and serious injuries to 161 innocent civilians,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, Islamabad underscored that such senseless acts were in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire understanding and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” FO said.

"The Indian diplomat was summoned to remind New Delhi to respect the 2003 Ceasefire understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace.

“The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions,” the Foreign Office added.