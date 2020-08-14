Earlier today, the Cabinet secretariat had released the names of 184 Pakistani and foreign nationals to be honoured with civil awards for excellence and courage in their respective fields. The News/Illustration

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officer Muhammad Naveed Sadiq was on Friday awarded the Sitara-i-Shuja’at for gallantry by President Dr Arif Alvi as part of the accolades announced on August 14 — Pakistan's Independence Day.



With a new feather in his cap, Sadiq of Punjab becomes the first ISI officer to be honoured with the prestigious award.

The Sitara-i-Shuja’at is the second-highest award of bravery in Pakistan.

Apart from the ISI officer, 23 others were awarded the Sitara-i-Shuja’at; these included Jawwad Qamar, Hayatullah, Shafqat Ullah Malik, Safia (Shaheed), Malik Sardar Khan (Shaheed), Mumtaz Khan Dawar (Shaheed), Hayat Ullah Khan Dawar Hurmaz (Shaheed), Malik Muhammad Niaz Khan (Shaheed), Sepoy Akhtar Khan (Shaheed), Mahar Muhammad Yasir Manzoor (Shaheed), Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha (Shaheed), Prof Hafiz Maqsood Ahmad (Shaheed), Dr Bashir Ahmad (Shaheed), Dr Khalid Masood Qaisrani (Shaheed), Dr Muhammad Asif (Shaheed), Dr Shafqatullah (Shaheed), Dr Younas Channa (Shaheed), Dr Wilayat Ali Gopang (Shaheed), Prof Dr Muhammad Javed (Shaheed), Dr Munir Khan (Shaheed), Dr Usama Riaz (Shaheed), Malik Ashder (Shaheed), and Dr Muhammad Ikhlaq (Shaheed).

Earlier today, the Cabinet secretariat had released the names of 184 Pakistani and foreign nationals to be honoured with civil awards for excellence and courage in their respective fields.

Among the recipients were four Chinese nationals, including Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma.