Ali Baba’s Jack Ma among four Chinese to be conferred Pakistan’s civil awards

Jack Ma founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Ali Baba. File photo

Pakistan will confer civil awards on four Chinese nationals including philanthropist and founder of e-commerce giant Ali Baba, Jack Ma, for their services towards the country.



The President House on Friday announced the names of 184 Pakistani and foreign nationals who will be conferred civil awards for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields, which included the Chinese billionaire.

Jack Ma had donated face masks, test kits, protective gear and forehead thermometers to Pakistan earlier this year to support the country’s fight against the coronavirus.

According to a handout issued by the cabinet secretariat, the president granted Sitara-i-Shuja’at to 24 persons; Sitara-i-Imtiaz to 27 and President’s Award of Price of Performance to 44.

Noted artist Saqiquen Naqvi, Ahmed Faraz, Zahoor ul Haq, Muhammad Jameel Khan, Dr Jameel Jalbi, folk singer Abida Parveen and Zahoor ul Haq will be awarded Nishan-i-Imtiaz.

Religious scholar and preacher Maulana Tariq Jameel will be awarded President’s Award of Price of Performance.

Actress Bushra Ansari, Talat Hussain, Farooq Qaiser, Naeem Bukhari and cricketer Abdul Qadir (late) will be conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

Sakeena Samon, Naimat Sarhadi, Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar and Pashto singer Mahjabin Qazalbash are among those selected for President’s Award of Price of Performance.

The investitures ceremony for the said awards would be held on March 23, 2021.

Following is the list of the awards and the would-be recipients along with the fields they served in.

Nishan-i-Imtiaz

Sadeqain Naqvi Arts (Painting/Sculpture) Prof. Shakir Ali Arts (Painting) Zahoor ul Haq (Late) Arts (Painting/ Sculpture) Ms. Abida Parveen Arts (Singing) Dr. Jameel Jalibi Muhammad Jameel Khan (Late) (Sindh) Literature (Critic/Historian) Ahmad Faraz (Late) (KP) Literature (Poetry)





Hilal-i-Imtiaz

Prof. Dr. Anwar ul Hassan Gillani (Sindh) Science (Pharmaceutical Sciences) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah (Punjab) Public Service





Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam

Jack Ma (China) Services to Pakistan





Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam

Ying Yong (China) Services to Pakistan Li Fangron (China) Services to Pakistan Lei Mingshan (China) Services to Pakistan Prof. Dr. Celal Soydan (Turkey) Services to Pakistan Tariq Shafi (Late) (UK) Services to Pakistan Mian Faisal Rashid (UK) Services to Pakistan





Sitara-i-Pakistan

Kyu Jeong Lee (Korea) Services to Pakistan Salma Ataullahjan (Canada) Services to Pakistan





Sitara-i-Shuja’at

Jawwad Qamar (Punjab) Gallantry Safia (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry Hayatullah (KP) Gallantry Malik Sardar Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry Mumtaz Khan Dawar (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry Hayat Ullah Khan Dawar Hurmaz (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry Malik Muhammad Niaz Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry Sepoy Akhtar Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry Muhammad Naveed Sadiq (Punjab) Gallantry Mahar Muhammad Yasir Manzoor (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry Shafqat Ullah Malik (KP) Gallantry Prof. Dr. Mustafa Kamal Pasha (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry Prof. Hafiz Maqsood Ahmad (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry Dr. Bashir Ahmad (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry Dr. Khalid Masood Qaisrani (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry Dr. Muhammad Asif (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry Dr. Shafqatullah (Shaheed) (Sindh) Gallantry Dr. Younas Channa (Shaheed) (Sindh) Gallantry Dr. Wilayat Ali Gopang (Shaheed) (Sindh) Gallantry Prof. Dr. Muhammad Javed (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry Dr. Munir Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry Dr. Usama Riaz (Shaheed) (Gilgit-Baltistan) Gallantry Malik Ashder (Shaheed) (Gilgit-Baltistan) Gallantry Dr. Muhammad Ikhlaq (Shaheed) (Azad Jammu & Kashmir) Gallantry





Sitara-i-Imtiaz

Abdul Hamid (Punjab) Science (Physics) Raja Shahid Nazir (Punjab) Engineering (Mechanical) Abdul Majeed Tilokar (Punjab) Engineering (Metallurgy) Dr Sajid Baloch (Punjab) Engineering (Electronics) Naeem Ullah Dar (Punjab) Engineering (Mechanical) Haider Ali Bhatty (Punjab) Engineering (Aerospace) Muhammad Saleem (Punjab) Engineering (Chemical) Amin Bahadur (KP) Engineering (Mechanical) Faizan Mansoor (Islamabad) Engineering (Nuclear Safety Regulation) Muhammad Aniq (Sindh) Engineering (Civil) Prof. Dr. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui (Late) (Sindh) Education Prof. Dr. Farhan Saif (Punjab) Education Bushra Ansari (Sindh) Arts (Acting) Talat Hussain (Sindh) Arts (Acting) Muhammad Imran Qureshi (Punjab) Arts (Miniature/ Painting) Sultana Siddiqui (Sindh) Arts (Drama Writer/Director/Producer) Syed Farooq Qaiser (Punjab) Arts (Puppeteer/Writer) Naeem Altaf Bukhari (Punjab) Arts (Anchorperson) Abdul Qadir (Late) Sports (Cricket) Sr. Ruth Lewis (Late) Public Service Brig. Rana Arfan Shakeel Ramay (Punjab) Public Service Lt. Col. Farooq Shahbaz (Punjab) Public Service Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood (Sindh) Public Service Sabina Khatri Public Service Ahmed Irfan Aslam Public Service Adnan Asdar Ali (Sindh) Philanthropy Pir Syed Lakht e Hassanain (Punjab) Philanthropy





President’s Award For Pride Of Performance

Ruth Wenny Lekardal (Sweden) Services to Pakistan Liaqat Ali (Punjab) Science (Laser & Optics) Dr Muhammad Fuzail (KP) Science (Chemistry) Dr Kiran Iqbal (Sindh) Science (Chemistry) Dr Qurrat-ul-Ain (KP) Science (Plasma Physics) Inam Ur Rehman (Punjab) Engineering (Nuclear) Munir Ahmed (Punjab) Engineering (Process Control & Aging Management) Dr Shakeel Abbas Rofi (Sindh) Engineering (Nuclear) Umar Asghar (Punjab) Engineering (Electrical) Dr Muhammad Mazhar Iqbal (Punjab) Engineering (Chemical) Dr Amir Shahzad (Punjab) Engineering Zahid Noor Peracha (Sindh) Engineering (Electronics) Saleem Akhtar (Punjab) Engineering (Mechanical) Prof Dr Khalid Masud Gondal (Punjab) Education Prof Dr Raisa Begum Gul (KP) Education (Nursing) Naimatullah alias Naimat Sarhadi (KP) Arts (Film Acting) Saima Shah alias Resham (Punjab) Arts (Film Acting) Humayun Saeed (Sindh) Arts (Acting) Sakina Samo (Sindh) Arts (Acting) Muhammad Ali Shyhaki (Sindh) Arts (Singing) Soraiya Khan (Mahjabeen Qazalbash) (KP) Arts (Singing) Krishan Gee (Late) (Punjab) Arts (Singing) Ali Zafar (Punjab) Arts (Singing) Hina Nasrullah (Punjab) Arts (Sufi Singer/ Naat Khuwan) Daryan Khan (Balochistan) Arts (Musical Instruments Maker) Zulfiqar Ali Lund (Sindh) Arts (Instrumentalist) Abdul Qudoos Arif (Dr. A.Q. Arif) (Sindh) Arts (Painting) Muhammad Baqir (Punjab) Arts (Fresco Painting) Shafique Farooqi (Punjab) Arts (Painting/Calligraphy) Muhammad Faheem (KP) Arts (Wood Lacque) Sarmad Sehbai (Islamabad) Arts (Play Writer/ Director/Poet) Asif Ali Khan (Santoo) (Punjab) Arts (Qawwali) Indu Mariam Mitha (Punjab) Arts (Choreography) Muhammad Yousuf (Yousuf Gichki) (Balochistan) Literature (Writer) Mahtab Mahboob (Sindh) Literature (Writer) Mirza Athar Baig (Punjab) Literature (Writer) Abaseen Yousufzai (KP) Literature (Writer) Taj Muhammad Joyo (Taj Joyo) (Sindh) Literature (Poetry/Writer) Dr Muhammad Aslam Ansari (Punjab) Literature (Poetry/Writer) Farhan Mehboob (KP) Sports (Squash) Muhammad Irfan (Punjab) Sports (Kabaddi) Haider Ali (Punjab) Sports (Paralympic Athlete) Maulana Tariq Jamil (Punjab) Religious Scholar Abdul Majid Qureshi (KP) Social Work





Sitara-i-Khidmat



Richard Geary Horwitz (USA) Services to Pakistan





Tamgha-i-Pakistan

Jane Teller (Denmark) Services to Pakistan





Tamgha-i-Shuja’at

Muhammad Rafiq (Pakistan) Gallantry Fida Hussain (Gilgit-Baltistan) Gallantry Ali Aftab Tarar (Punjab) Gallantry Syed Shahzad Hassan (Punjab) Gallantry Haroon Rashid Khan (KP) Gallantry Fakhr u Din (Punjab) Gallantry Mian Khan (Punjab) Gallantry Muhammad Faheem Raza Khan(Sindh) Gallantry Malik Wasid Khan (KP) Gallantry Molvi Gul Dad Khan (KP) Gallantry Malik Aslam Noor Khan (KP) Gallantry Muhammad Rafi (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry Daud Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry Alam Zeb (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry Allah Rakha (Late) (Azad Jammu & Kashmir) Gallantry Shakeela Naz (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry Guncha Sartaj (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry Atezaz Ahmed Goraya (Balochistan) Gallantry Sajid Khan Mahmond (KP) Gallantry SIP. Shahid Ali (Shaheed) Gallantry Muhammad Iftikhar (Shaheed) Gallantry Khuda Yar (Shaheed) Gallantry Hassan Ali (Shaheed) Gallantry





Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

Muhammad Suleman Mahsud (Pakistani) Services to Pakistan Muhammad Junaid (Pakistani) Services to Pakistan Muhammad Tahir Javed (USA) Services to Pakistan Dr Navida Nasir (Punjab) Science (Chemistry) Zafar Iqbal Baig (Punjab) Science (Chemistry) Dr Manzoor Hussain (Punjab) Agriculture Science Prof Dr Asif Ali (Punjab) Agriculture/Plant Breeding & Genetics Dr Faisal Shahzad (Punjab) Material Sciences Dr Syed Shabbar Abbas Rizvi (Islamabad) Engineering (Material Sciences) Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi (Punjab) Engineering (Mining) Muhammad Rizwan Ul Haq (Punjab) Engineering (Chemical) Muhammad Ajmal (Punjab) Engineering (Electronics) Dr Ali Kamran (KP) Engineering (Aerospace) Dr Nasir Majid Mirza (Punjab) Education Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi (Punjab) Education Prof Dr Nouman Ahmed (Sindh) Education Prof Dr Muhammad Saeed Quraishy (Sindh) Education & Health Sciences Dr Yasar Mehmood Yousafzai (KP) Medicine Zeba Shahnaz (Sindh) Arts (Acting) Abdul Majid Jahangir (Sindh) Arts (Acting) Javed Mansoor Babar (KP) Arts (Drama Acting) Habib-ur-Rehman Panezai (Balochistan) Arts (Drama Acting) Fayaz Khan Khweshgi (KP) Arts (Singing) Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf Khan (KP) Arts (Archeology) Hameed Ullah Shah Hashmi (Punjab) Literature (Writer) Dr Yar Mohammad Maghmoom Khattak (KP) Literature (Writer) Shah Mirza (Gilgit-Baltistan) Literature (Translation of Holy Qur’an in Shina Language) Prof. Rehmatullah Dard (Late) (KP) Literature (Poetry) Dr Syed Faisal Mahmood (Sindh) Public Service Muhammad Ilyas Ayub (AJ&K) Public Service Syed Aamir Mahmood (Punjab) Public Service Zubair Ali (KP) Public Service Dr Shahzad Akbar (KP) Public Service Dr Muhammad Farooq Uyghur (Balochistan) Public Service Manzoor Ahmad (Gilgit-Baltistan) Public Service Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Azad Jammu & Kashmir) Public Service Faisal Edhi (Sindh) Social Welfare Prof Dr Shereen Khan (Balochistan) Social Welfare Ms Ghazala Juma Khan (Balochistan) Social Welfare Suleman Khan Mehtarzai (Balochistan) Social Work/ Philanthropy Capt (R) Muhammad Ilyas (Islamabad) Gallantry Javaid Iqbal (Punjab) Gallantry Zahid Latif Malik (Punjab) Gallantry Farid Ahmed Khan (Punjab) Gallantry Omar Saeed (Islamabad) Gallantry Muhammad Aslam (Sindh) Gallantry





Tamgha-i-quaid-i-Azam