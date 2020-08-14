Ali Baba’s Jack Ma among four Chinese to be conferred Pakistan’s civil awards
Fri, Aug 14, 2020
Pakistan will confer civil awards on four Chinese nationals including philanthropist and founder of e-commerce giant Ali Baba, Jack Ma, for their services towards the country.
The President House on Friday announced the names of 184 Pakistani and foreign nationals who will be conferred civil awards for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields, which included the Chinese billionaire.
Jack Ma had donated face masks, test kits, protective gear and forehead thermometers to Pakistan earlier this year to support the country’s fight against the coronavirus.
According to a handout issued by the cabinet secretariat, the president granted Sitara-i-Shuja’at to 24 persons; Sitara-i-Imtiaz to 27 and President’s Award of Price of Performance to 44.
Noted artist Saqiquen Naqvi, Ahmed Faraz, Zahoor ul Haq, Muhammad Jameel Khan, Dr Jameel Jalbi, folk singer Abida Parveen and Zahoor ul Haq will be awarded Nishan-i-Imtiaz.
Religious scholar and preacher Maulana Tariq Jameel will be awarded President’s Award of Price of Performance.
Actress Bushra Ansari, Talat Hussain, Farooq Qaiser, Naeem Bukhari and cricketer Abdul Qadir (late) will be conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz.
Sakeena Samon, Naimat Sarhadi, Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar and Pashto singer Mahjabin Qazalbash are among those selected for President’s Award of Price of Performance.
The investitures ceremony for the said awards would be held on March 23, 2021.
Following is the list of the awards and the would-be recipients along with the fields they served in.
Nishan-i-Imtiaz
Sadeqain Naqvi Arts (Painting/Sculpture)
Prof. Shakir Ali Arts (Painting)
Zahoor ul Haq (Late) Arts (Painting/ Sculpture)
Ms. Abida Parveen Arts (Singing)
Dr. Jameel Jalibi
Muhammad Jameel Khan (Late) (Sindh) Literature (Critic/Historian)
Ahmad Faraz (Late) (KP) Literature (Poetry)
Hilal-i-Imtiaz
Prof. Dr. Anwar ul Hassan Gillani (Sindh) Science (Pharmaceutical Sciences)
Dr Asif Mahmood Jah (Punjab) Public Service
Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam
Jack Ma (China) Services to Pakistan
Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam
Ying Yong (China) Services to Pakistan
Li Fangron (China) Services to Pakistan
Lei Mingshan (China) Services to Pakistan
Prof. Dr. Celal Soydan (Turkey) Services to Pakistan
Tariq Shafi (Late) (UK) Services to Pakistan
Mian Faisal Rashid (UK) Services to Pakistan
Sitara-i-Pakistan
Kyu Jeong Lee (Korea) Services to Pakistan
Salma Ataullahjan (Canada) Services to Pakistan
Sitara-i-Shuja’at
Jawwad Qamar (Punjab) Gallantry
Safia (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
Hayatullah (KP) Gallantry
Malik Sardar Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
Mumtaz Khan Dawar (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
Hayat Ullah Khan Dawar Hurmaz (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
Malik Muhammad Niaz Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
Sepoy Akhtar Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
Muhammad Naveed Sadiq (Punjab) Gallantry
Mahar Muhammad Yasir Manzoor (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry
Shafqat Ullah Malik (KP) Gallantry
Prof. Dr. Mustafa Kamal Pasha (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry
Prof. Hafiz Maqsood Ahmad (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry
Dr. Bashir Ahmad (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry
Dr. Khalid Masood Qaisrani (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry
Dr. Muhammad Asif (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry
Dr. Shafqatullah (Shaheed) (Sindh) Gallantry
Dr. Younas Channa (Shaheed) (Sindh) Gallantry
Dr. Wilayat Ali Gopang (Shaheed) (Sindh) Gallantry
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Javed (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
Dr. Munir Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
Dr. Usama Riaz (Shaheed) (Gilgit-Baltistan) Gallantry
Malik Ashder (Shaheed) (Gilgit-Baltistan) Gallantry
Dr. Muhammad Ikhlaq (Shaheed) (Azad Jammu & Kashmir) Gallantry
Sitara-i-Imtiaz
Abdul Hamid (Punjab) Science (Physics)
Raja Shahid Nazir (Punjab) Engineering (Mechanical)
Abdul Majeed Tilokar (Punjab) Engineering (Metallurgy)
Dr Sajid Baloch (Punjab) Engineering (Electronics)
Naeem Ullah Dar (Punjab) Engineering (Mechanical)
Haider Ali Bhatty (Punjab) Engineering (Aerospace)