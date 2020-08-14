close
Fri Aug 14, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 14, 2020

Ali Baba's Jack Ma among four Chinese to be conferred Pakistan's civil awards

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 14, 2020
Jack Ma founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Ali Baba. File photo

Pakistan will confer civil awards on four Chinese nationals including philanthropist and founder of e-commerce giant Ali Baba, Jack Ma, for their services towards the country.

The President House on Friday announced the names of 184 Pakistani and foreign nationals who will be conferred civil awards for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields, which included the Chinese billionaire.

Jack Ma had donated face masks, test kits, protective gear and forehead thermometers to Pakistan earlier this year to support the country’s fight against the coronavirus.

According to a handout issued by the cabinet secretariat, the president granted Sitara-i-Shuja’at to 24 persons; Sitara-i-Imtiaz to 27 and President’s Award of Price of Performance to 44.

Noted artist Saqiquen Naqvi, Ahmed Faraz, Zahoor ul Haq, Muhammad Jameel Khan, Dr Jameel Jalbi, folk singer Abida Parveen and Zahoor ul Haq will be awarded Nishan-i-Imtiaz.

Religious scholar and preacher Maulana Tariq Jameel will be awarded President’s Award of Price of Performance.

Actress Bushra Ansari, Talat Hussain, Farooq Qaiser, Naeem Bukhari and cricketer Abdul Qadir (late) will be conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

Sakeena Samon, Naimat Sarhadi, Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar and Pashto singer Mahjabin Qazalbash are among those selected for President’s Award of Price of Performance.

The investitures ceremony for the said awards would be held on March 23, 2021.

Following is the list of the awards and the would-be recipients along with the fields they served in.

Nishan-i-Imtiaz

  1. Sadeqain Naqvi Arts (Painting/Sculpture)
  2. Prof. Shakir Ali Arts (Painting)
  3. Zahoor ul Haq (Late) Arts (Painting/ Sculpture)
  4. Ms. Abida Parveen Arts (Singing)
  5. Dr. Jameel Jalibi
  6. Muhammad Jameel Khan (Late) (Sindh) Literature (Critic/Historian)
  7. Ahmad Faraz (Late) (KP) Literature (Poetry)


Hilal-i-Imtiaz

  1. Prof. Dr. Anwar ul Hassan Gillani (Sindh) Science (Pharmaceutical Sciences)
  2. Dr Asif Mahmood Jah (Punjab) Public Service


Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam

  1. Jack Ma (China) Services to Pakistan


Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam

  1. Ying Yong (China) Services to Pakistan
  2. Li Fangron (China) Services to Pakistan
  3. Lei Mingshan (China) Services to Pakistan
  4. Prof. Dr. Celal Soydan (Turkey) Services to Pakistan
  5. Tariq Shafi (Late) (UK) Services to Pakistan
  6. Mian Faisal Rashid (UK) Services to Pakistan


Sitara-i-Pakistan

  1. Kyu Jeong Lee (Korea) Services to Pakistan
  2. Salma Ataullahjan (Canada) Services to Pakistan


Sitara-i-Shuja’at

  1. Jawwad Qamar (Punjab) Gallantry
  2. Safia (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
  3. Hayatullah (KP) Gallantry
  4. Malik Sardar Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
  5. Mumtaz Khan Dawar (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
  6. Hayat Ullah Khan Dawar Hurmaz (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
  7. Malik Muhammad Niaz Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
  8. Sepoy Akhtar Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
  9. Muhammad Naveed Sadiq (Punjab) Gallantry
  10. Mahar Muhammad Yasir Manzoor (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry
  11. Shafqat Ullah Malik (KP) Gallantry
  12. Prof. Dr. Mustafa Kamal Pasha (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry
  13. Prof. Hafiz Maqsood Ahmad (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry
  14. Dr. Bashir Ahmad (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry
  15. Dr. Khalid Masood Qaisrani (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry
  16. Dr. Muhammad Asif (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry
  17. Dr. Shafqatullah (Shaheed) (Sindh) Gallantry
  18. Dr. Younas Channa (Shaheed) (Sindh) Gallantry
  19. Dr. Wilayat Ali Gopang (Shaheed) (Sindh) Gallantry
  20. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Javed (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
  21. Dr. Munir Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
  22. Dr. Usama Riaz (Shaheed) (Gilgit-Baltistan) Gallantry
  23. Malik Ashder (Shaheed) (Gilgit-Baltistan) Gallantry
  24. Dr. Muhammad Ikhlaq (Shaheed) (Azad Jammu & Kashmir) Gallantry


Sitara-i-Imtiaz

  1. Abdul Hamid (Punjab) Science (Physics)
  2. Raja Shahid Nazir (Punjab) Engineering (Mechanical)
  3. Abdul Majeed Tilokar (Punjab) Engineering (Metallurgy)
  4. Dr Sajid Baloch (Punjab) Engineering (Electronics)
  5. Naeem Ullah Dar (Punjab) Engineering (Mechanical)
  6. Haider Ali Bhatty (Punjab) Engineering (Aerospace)
  7. Muhammad Saleem (Punjab) Engineering (Chemical)
  8. Amin Bahadur (KP) Engineering (Mechanical)
  9. Faizan Mansoor (Islamabad) Engineering (Nuclear Safety Regulation)
  10. Muhammad Aniq (Sindh) Engineering (Civil)
  11. Prof. Dr. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui (Late) (Sindh) Education
  12. Prof. Dr. Farhan Saif (Punjab) Education
  13. Bushra Ansari (Sindh) Arts (Acting)
  14. Talat Hussain (Sindh) Arts (Acting)
  15. Muhammad Imran Qureshi (Punjab) Arts (Miniature/ Painting)
  16. Sultana Siddiqui (Sindh) Arts (Drama Writer/Director/Producer)
  17. Syed Farooq Qaiser (Punjab) Arts (Puppeteer/Writer)
  18. Naeem Altaf Bukhari (Punjab) Arts (Anchorperson)
  19. Abdul Qadir (Late) Sports (Cricket)
  20. Sr. Ruth Lewis (Late) Public Service
  21. Brig. Rana Arfan Shakeel Ramay (Punjab) Public Service
  22. Lt. Col. Farooq Shahbaz (Punjab) Public Service
  23. Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood (Sindh) Public Service
  24. Sabina Khatri Public Service
  25. Ahmed Irfan Aslam Public Service
  26. Adnan Asdar Ali (Sindh) Philanthropy
  27. Pir Syed Lakht e Hassanain (Punjab) Philanthropy


President’s Award For Pride Of Performance

  1. Ruth Wenny Lekardal (Sweden) Services to Pakistan
  2. Liaqat Ali (Punjab) Science (Laser & Optics)
  3. Dr Muhammad Fuzail (KP) Science (Chemistry)
  4. Dr Kiran Iqbal (Sindh) Science (Chemistry)
  5. Dr Qurrat-ul-Ain (KP) Science (Plasma Physics)
  6. Inam Ur Rehman (Punjab) Engineering (Nuclear)
  7. Munir Ahmed (Punjab) Engineering (Process Control & Aging Management)
  8. Dr Shakeel Abbas Rofi (Sindh) Engineering (Nuclear)
  9. Umar Asghar (Punjab) Engineering (Electrical)
  10. Dr Muhammad Mazhar Iqbal (Punjab) Engineering (Chemical)
  11. Dr Amir Shahzad (Punjab) Engineering
  12. Zahid Noor Peracha (Sindh) Engineering (Electronics)
  13. Saleem Akhtar (Punjab) Engineering (Mechanical)
  14. Prof Dr Khalid Masud Gondal (Punjab) Education
  15. Prof Dr Raisa Begum Gul (KP) Education (Nursing)
  16. Naimatullah alias Naimat Sarhadi (KP) Arts (Film Acting)
  17. Saima Shah alias Resham (Punjab) Arts (Film Acting)
  18. Humayun Saeed (Sindh) Arts (Acting)
  19. Sakina Samo (Sindh) Arts (Acting)
  20. Muhammad Ali Shyhaki (Sindh) Arts (Singing)
  21. Soraiya Khan (Mahjabeen Qazalbash) (KP) Arts (Singing)
  22. Krishan Gee (Late) (Punjab) Arts (Singing)
  23. Ali Zafar (Punjab) Arts (Singing)
  24. Hina Nasrullah (Punjab) Arts (Sufi Singer/ Naat Khuwan)
  25. Daryan Khan (Balochistan) Arts (Musical Instruments Maker)
  26. Zulfiqar Ali Lund (Sindh) Arts (Instrumentalist)
  27. Abdul Qudoos Arif (Dr. A.Q. Arif) (Sindh) Arts (Painting)
  28. Muhammad Baqir (Punjab) Arts (Fresco Painting)
  29. Shafique Farooqi (Punjab) Arts (Painting/Calligraphy)
  30. Muhammad Faheem (KP) Arts (Wood Lacque)
  31. Sarmad Sehbai (Islamabad) Arts (Play Writer/ Director/Poet)
  32. Asif Ali Khan (Santoo) (Punjab) Arts (Qawwali)
  33. Indu Mariam Mitha (Punjab) Arts (Choreography)
  34. Muhammad Yousuf (Yousuf Gichki) (Balochistan) Literature (Writer)
  35. Mahtab Mahboob (Sindh) Literature (Writer)
  36. Mirza Athar Baig (Punjab) Literature (Writer)
  37. Abaseen Yousufzai (KP) Literature (Writer)
  38. Taj Muhammad Joyo (Taj Joyo) (Sindh) Literature (Poetry/Writer)
  39. Dr Muhammad Aslam Ansari (Punjab) Literature (Poetry/Writer)
  40. Farhan Mehboob (KP) Sports (Squash)
  41. Muhammad Irfan (Punjab) Sports (Kabaddi)
  42. Haider Ali (Punjab) Sports (Paralympic Athlete)
  43. Maulana Tariq Jamil (Punjab) Religious Scholar
  44. Abdul Majid Qureshi (KP) Social Work


Sitara-i-Khidmat

  1. Richard Geary Horwitz (USA) Services to Pakistan


Tamgha-i-Pakistan

  1. Jane Teller (Denmark) Services to Pakistan


Tamgha-i-Shuja’at

  1. Muhammad Rafiq (Pakistan) Gallantry
  2. Fida Hussain (Gilgit-Baltistan) Gallantry
  3. Ali Aftab Tarar (Punjab) Gallantry
  4. Syed Shahzad Hassan (Punjab) Gallantry
  5. Haroon Rashid Khan (KP) Gallantry
  6. Fakhr u Din (Punjab) Gallantry
  7. Mian Khan (Punjab) Gallantry
  8. Muhammad Faheem Raza Khan(Sindh) Gallantry
  9. Malik Wasid Khan (KP) Gallantry
  10. Molvi Gul Dad Khan (KP) Gallantry
  11. Malik Aslam Noor Khan (KP) Gallantry
  12. Muhammad Rafi (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
  13. Daud Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
  14. Alam Zeb (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
  15. Allah Rakha (Late) (Azad Jammu & Kashmir) Gallantry
  16. Shakeela Naz (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
  17. Guncha Sartaj (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
  18. Atezaz Ahmed Goraya (Balochistan) Gallantry
  19. Sajid Khan Mahmond (KP) Gallantry
  20. SIP. Shahid Ali (Shaheed) Gallantry
  21. Muhammad Iftikhar (Shaheed) Gallantry
  22. Khuda Yar (Shaheed) Gallantry
  23. Hassan Ali (Shaheed) Gallantry


Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

  1. Muhammad Suleman Mahsud (Pakistani) Services to Pakistan
  2. Muhammad Junaid (Pakistani) Services to Pakistan
  3. Muhammad Tahir Javed (USA) Services to Pakistan
  4. Dr Navida Nasir (Punjab) Science (Chemistry)
  5. Zafar Iqbal Baig (Punjab) Science (Chemistry)
  6. Dr Manzoor Hussain (Punjab) Agriculture Science
  7. Prof Dr Asif Ali (Punjab) Agriculture/Plant Breeding & Genetics
  8. Dr Faisal Shahzad (Punjab) Material Sciences
  9. Dr Syed Shabbar Abbas Rizvi (Islamabad) Engineering (Material Sciences)
  10. Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi (Punjab) Engineering (Mining)
  11. Muhammad Rizwan Ul Haq (Punjab) Engineering (Chemical)
  12. Muhammad Ajmal (Punjab) Engineering (Electronics)
  13. Dr Ali Kamran (KP) Engineering (Aerospace)
  14. Dr Nasir Majid Mirza (Punjab) Education
  15. Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi (Punjab) Education
  16. Prof Dr Nouman Ahmed (Sindh) Education
  17. Prof Dr Muhammad Saeed Quraishy (Sindh) Education & Health Sciences
  18. Dr Yasar Mehmood Yousafzai (KP) Medicine
  19. Zeba Shahnaz (Sindh) Arts (Acting)
  20. Abdul Majid Jahangir (Sindh) Arts (Acting)
  21. Javed Mansoor Babar (KP) Arts (Drama Acting)
  22. Habib-ur-Rehman Panezai (Balochistan) Arts (Drama Acting)
  23. Fayaz Khan Khweshgi (KP) Arts (Singing)
  24. Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf Khan (KP) Arts (Archeology)
  25. Hameed Ullah Shah Hashmi (Punjab) Literature (Writer)
  26. Dr Yar Mohammad Maghmoom Khattak (KP) Literature (Writer)
  27. Shah Mirza (Gilgit-Baltistan) Literature (Translation of Holy Qur’an in Shina Language)
  28. Prof. Rehmatullah Dard (Late) (KP) Literature (Poetry)
  29. Dr Syed Faisal Mahmood (Sindh) Public Service
  30. Muhammad Ilyas Ayub (AJ&K) Public Service
  31. Syed Aamir Mahmood (Punjab) Public Service
  32. Zubair Ali (KP) Public Service
  33. Dr Shahzad Akbar (KP) Public Service
  34. Dr Muhammad Farooq Uyghur (Balochistan) Public Service
  35. Manzoor Ahmad (Gilgit-Baltistan) Public Service
  36. Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Azad Jammu & Kashmir) Public Service
  37. Faisal Edhi (Sindh) Social Welfare
  38. Prof Dr Shereen Khan (Balochistan) Social Welfare
  39. Ms Ghazala Juma Khan (Balochistan) Social Welfare
  40. Suleman Khan Mehtarzai (Balochistan) Social Work/ Philanthropy
  41. Capt (R) Muhammad Ilyas (Islamabad) Gallantry
  42. Javaid Iqbal (Punjab) Gallantry
  43. Zahid Latif Malik (Punjab) Gallantry
  44. Farid Ahmed Khan (Punjab) Gallantry
  45. Omar Saeed (Islamabad) Gallantry
  46. Muhammad Aslam (Sindh) Gallantry


Tamgha-i-quaid-i-Azam

  1. Anumat Amat (Thailand) Services to Pakistan

