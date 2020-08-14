President Alvi confers Nishan-e-Pakistan on Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani

The award was received by the Hurriyat (Azad Jammu Kashmir) AJK leaders on behalf of Syed Ali Gilani. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@PresOfPakistan

President Dr Arif Alvi presented the highest civil award of the country, Nishan-e-Pakistan, to Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani for his noteworthy services and sacrifices for the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

The award was received by the Hurriyat (Azad Jammu Kashmir) AJK leaders on behalf of Syed Ali Geelani.

The award was conferred on Syed Ali Geelani by President Alvi during a prestigious flag-hoisting ceremony held on the occasion of Independence Day, at President House in Islamabad on Friday.

Pakistan is celebrating Independence Day today. In his message, President Alvi stated that the country was observing it as the "Kashmir Solidarity Day" in light of India's illegal attempt at the annexation of the occupied territory.

On his Independence Day message, President Alvi reassured Pakistanis that the people of occupied Kashmir will get their right to self-determination.

"I assure the resilient people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir that Pakistan will continue to support them in their just struggle for their Right to Self-Determination as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions," he said.