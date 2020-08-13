PM Imran reiterates support for Karachi, says will not leave it alone

"We are fully aware of the hardships being faced by the people of Karachi," says PM Imran. — Governor House

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated that the Centre would not leave Karachi alone in its hour of need.

The premier's words came during his meeting with Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail held to review the situation in Sindh, especially Karachi, after the torrential rains.

"We are fully aware of the hardships being faced by the people of Karachi and we will not abandon them during the crisis," the prime minister asserted.

Following the meeting, Governor Ismail said that the premier "praised NDMA, FWO & Pak Army ⁦⁦who did a splendid job in a short time [conducting post-rain cleanup operations]".

He said PM Imran was also briefed regarding the prevailing power supply issues of the city.

The meeting assumes importance after the Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan’s statement in the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the federal government was considering available constitutional and legal options in order to fix these issues.



Later, while talking in Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", the governor said that the federal government may impose Article 149 in the city.

Last month, the PTI-led federal government had said it would not abandon the people of Karachi at a time when the city is grappling with the dual challenges of coronavirus and the aftermath of the recent heavy rains.

PM Imran had also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to present a detailed report about the situation of nullahs in Karachi.