Karachi weather: Rains predicted from Friday

KARACHI: While the city has not come out of the disaster from previous rain spells, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted that another monsoon spell will enter Karachi from Friday.

The PMD said that more monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Sindh from Friday (evening) to Sunday.

“Under the influence of this system, scattered rain/wind-thundershower, with few/isolated heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umar Kot, Sanghar and Mithi from Friday (evening/night) to Sunday.”

At least 19 people lost their lives during the last spell of monsoon rains in the port city, rescue sources and authorities confirmed.