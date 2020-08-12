Pakistan Army identifies major cyber attack by India targeting mobile phones of govt, military officials

Pakistani intelligence agencies have tracked a major security breach by Indian hackers whereby phones and other gadgets of government officials and military personnel were targeted, the military's media wind said Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the cyber-attack by Indian intelligence agencies involved "a range of cyber crimes including deceitful fabrication by hacking personal mobiles and technical gadgets".

"Various targets of hostile intelligence agencies are being investigated," said the military's media wing.

"Pakistan Army has further enhanced necessary measures to thwart such activities including action against violators of standing operating procedures (SOPs) on cybersecurity," added the statement.

It also said that an advisory is being sent to all government departments so they may identify security lapses and enhance cybersecurity measures.