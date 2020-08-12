Pakistani stars head to north to 'reset' their mind

Pakistani celebrities have headed to northern areas of country to reconnect with nature. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: After the government lifted coronavirus restrictions across the country, people flocked to tourist spots to reconnect with nature after a gap of five months.

Tourist destinations all over the country — including the federal capital — are slowly reopening and gearing to welcome visitors under the safety measures outlined by the government.

The step has been taken to revive an economy buckled under the weight of coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistani celebrities have also headed to the northern areas of the country to reconnect with nature.

Osman Khalid Butt is busy "resetting" his brain at the Fairy Meadows.

Minal Khan is taking in the clouds, mountains and the endless trees.

The actress is also busy in drinking fresh water in Malam Jabba Swat.







