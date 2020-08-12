NAB directs CM Buzdar to submit response by August 18

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to submit his response by August 18 in liquor licence case.

Buzdar had appeared before the anti-graft body today and sat through for nearly two hours, according to Geo News.

According to NAB sources, issuance of liquor license falls under the domain of the DG Excise, however, the Punjab chief minister allegedly used his influence to favour a hotel in Lahore.

Last year in April, NAB had launched an investigation into Buzdar's alleged corruption after two complaints were filed with the corruption watchdog against him.

Sources had said Buzdar was accused of getting a liquor-sale permit issued to a private hotel in the provincial capital.

The chief minister was also accused of getting a helicopter for his official use insured for Rs70 million, instead of Rs30 million, according to sources. Buzdar had directed to pay the insurance amount through a supplementary grant.

Sources had added that the NAB had initiated proceedings for verification of the corruption complaints, for which the anti-graft body's Lahore bureau issued the directives.

The allegation had been rejected by the then Punjab government spokesperson Shahbaz Gill.