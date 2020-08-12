Metro bus service resumes in Islamabad, Rawalpindi as COVID-19 cases decline

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: The metro bus service in the twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi resumed operations on Wednesday as the country reported a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, allowing for the resumption of public transport.

The administration has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for travel in the metro bus service.

Under the issued SOPs, it will be prohibited to travel while standing on the bus and passengers will only be able to travel if they are seated as per social distancing rules.

In addition, it has been made mandatory for all the passengers to wear masks and abide by the preventive measures to ensure the safety of the passengers on the bus.

The Metro bus service was suspended on March 23 due to the coronavirus.

Pakistan opens dine-in restaurants, beauty salons and businesses

Earlier on Thursday, Planning, and Development Minister Asad Umar had said that dine-in restaurants and beauty salons would reopen across Pakistan on August 10 as the efforts against the coronavirus pandemic seem to bear fruit.

Umar had added that a review on the decision to reopen educational institutes on September 15 would be done on September 7. Businesses would go back to their normal pre-coronavirus timings as well.

The move to reopen the country came following a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) and discussion on recommendations in the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), he had said, referring to the primary body overlooks the efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan and that he heads.