Dadu floods: Relief efforts by Pakistan Army, Navy continue as 34,000 ration packs distributed

— Online/Nadeem Khawer/File

RAWALPINDI: As flood-hit Dadu continued reeling from the havoc caused by the torrential rains across Sindh in the first week of August, the Pakistan Army's media wing said Tuesday the military and Pakistan Navy provided medical care to over 150 people and distributed more than 34,000 ration packs in district.

Over 350 villages in Sindh’s Dadu district have been inundated after four days of heavy downpours, making life difficult for the residents.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), special helicopters were "flown for evacuating stranded people, including women, children and elderly to safer places".

It said that the distribution of cooked meals was also ensured besides the provision of necessary medical care.

"More than 34,000 cooked ration packs distributed so far. Water, eatables and dry rations was also flown to people affected by hill torrent and floods," it added.

According to the ISPR, a Pakistan Navy hovercraft was also placed at Johi Goth "to augment relief efforts".

"More than 150 people [were] provided medical care," it said.

Floods wreak havoc in Dadu's Johi tehsil

The Army's rescue efforts in Dadu had begun on Saturday after heavy rains breached the Nai Gaj Dam, flooding the nearby villages. The recent rains had caused damage to the dam, resulting in the breach of its flood protection bund, the ISPR had said.

It had said at the time that least 12 villages of the district were badly affected by the breach.

According to news agency PPI, some 200 clay houses had collapsed and hundreds of solar tube wells were submerged due to torrential rains causing power outages in the surrounding areas.

Pakistan Army also sent in boats to rescue stranded people and transport them to "safer places".

The ISPR said then that a medical camp was established to provide care to the affectees and hot meals were being provided to people.

Pakistan Army in collaboration with local authorities rescued more than 300 people as relief and rescue operations continued throughout the district.



