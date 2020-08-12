Police registers case against KE chief after man dies of electrocution

The FIR was filed by the boy's uncle, who told police that the 22-year-old was in Karachi for a visit from Mansehra. — The News/Files

KARACHI: The police registered a cased against K-Electric's chief executive after a man, 22, died due to electrocution in the city's upscale Defence Phase VII area.

The case, filed at the Defence Police Station names four people, including KE CEO Moonis Alvi.

The FIR was filed by the boy's uncle, who told police that the 22-year-old was in Karachi for a visit from Mansehra. It includes provisions for murder.

The deceased's uncle has claimed that he, along with the boy, had gone out for a walk when they saw that there was no door fixed at a substation of the power utility.

"Faizan went inside and got electrocuted," he said, adding that after the incident took place, KE accused his nephew of theft.

The power utility, while expressing grief over the incident, said that the youngster had entered the substation without permission.

"K-Electric continues to run awareness campaigns in order to inform people to stay away from power installations," the spokesperson said.

'KE chief's name should be put on ECL'

Yesterday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed slammed K-Electric, saying that its chief executive officer's name should be placed on the no-fly list and murder cases should be registered against the company for the deaths that had taken place in Karachi due to electrocution.

The apex court, under the chief justice, had resumed hearing the case pertaining to deaths by electrocution and unscheduled load shedding.

The apex court had warned the power distribution company of dire consequences over its poor performance, which the it said led to the loss of lives during the recent rains in Karachi.

“The name of the KE CEO should be put on the ECL,” said Justice Ahmed, adding that a detailed audit of the company should be conducted. The chief justice said that KE should be ready to face every kind of accountability by the authorities.

“KE should give a complete account [on its performance], [and tell the court] how many wires it has installed,” said the chief justice.