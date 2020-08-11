South Korea to establish Agricultural Center for research in Pakistan





RDA and PARC will coordinate on joint research and technology development projects related to agriculture and livestock.Photo: Twiiter/Pakistan Embassy Seoul

Pakistan and South Korea have agreed on cooperation in the fields of agriculture and livestock and an Agricultural Center would be established in Pakistan for joint research under the Korea Program on International Agriculture, said a statement on Tuesday.



According to the statement, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on agricultural science and technology cooperation.

The MOU was signed in a meeting between Pakistan's Ambassador Mumtaz Baloch and Administrator, Rural Development Administration (RDA), Kim Kyeong-Kyu at RDA Headquarters in Jeonju.

During the visit, the Pakistani envoy also visited the various facilities of RDA and explored areas of cooperation in the agricultural sector.

Under the MoU, RDA and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) will coordinate on joint research and technology development projects related to agriculture and livestock.

"Innovation in agricultural technology and techniques in seed development and smart farming would help improve small farms productivity and increasing incomes of small farmers," the statement added.