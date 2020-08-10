tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
While lifting coronavirus restrictions in the province, Sindh on Monday issued a list of guidelines for various establishments to follow once they reopen to the public as well as precautions for everyone.
The move comes after the federal government had decided to lift the coronavirus lockdown gradually, in the light of decreasing infections.
In a notification issued Monday by the Sindh government's Home Department following decisions made by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and National Coordination Committee (NCC), the provincial authorities warned that "the disease is still prevalent and likely to increase if no adequate precautions are taken".
As per the notification, sports clubs and facilities and gyms may open for non-contact sports, while indoor and outdoor tournament may be held but without spectators. The coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) must strictly be followed.
Hotels, restaurants, and cafes, including takeaway and home delivery, as well as home catering services will also open on August 10, 2020. The same goes for parks and grounds, beauty parlours and spas, cinemas and theatres, gatherings at shrines (subject to permission and licenses), tourism and tourist hotels, and public transport.
Social clubs, with SOPs as applicable to the respective permissible activities, may also open.
However, educational and training institutes, marriage halls, and business and exhibition centres will be allowed to open on September 15, 2020.
Divisional and deputy commissioners, their authorised government functionaries, and the heads of law enforcement agencies would hold mandatory meetings "with the representative Association / owners of businesses and 'Gaddi-Nasheen' / 'Mutawali' of shrines managed by private persons to ensure that these activities are opened with due focus on SOPs".
All business and establishments may open six days a week (with one day off) except pharmacies and essential services. Their timings were set from 6am to 8pm, except Saturday when they may remain open till 9pm.
Restaurant and cafes may open all days of the week. However, it was advised that this may be done strictly in line with the SOPs and the following conditions.
Dine-in would be open from morning to 10pm, with the last order or customer to be allowed maximum by 9pm. On Saturdays, however, the timing for dine-in was set from morning to 11pm, with the last order or customer to be allowed maximum by 10pm.
Takeaway food has been allowed to open morning to 10pm, Sunday through Friday. On Saturdays, however, the time to close was set for 11pm.
Home deliveries will be open from morning till midnight (12am).
Moreover, the government of Sindh stressed that "the disease has decreased but is not over yet" and that "any carelessness is likely to cause an increase in the spread". Prevention was the only measure against the disease until the time a cure or vaccine became available, it warned.
"It is further reiterated that the above-listed activities carry a high risk of spread therefore strict adherence to SOPS is required," the government added, underlining that any violation would mean those in charge would be held accountable.
Guidelines for all businesses and establishments were as follows:
The Sindh home department reiterated that a stricter adherence to SOPs was required more than ever before to contain the disease as more activities and businesses were allowed to reopen.
The department warned that anyone who violated the aforementioned orders was "liable for action in accordance with law as per section 4 of Sindh Epidemic Disease Control Act 2014". Businesses that violated the SOPs would have their permission revoked and their establishment closed.
A special inspection team comprising officers and representatives of the district administration and concerned departments, alongside personnel of law enforcement agencies may check any business or establishment at any time to see whether SOPs were being adhered to or not.
The orders were to come into effect immediately and would continue until September 15, 2020.