CJP orders to make Karachi Circular Railway operational this year

The operations of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) should start its operations this year, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed directed officials.

The CJP issued the instructions to secretary railways during the hearing of a case pertaining to the restoration of the mass-transit system at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry.

CJP Gulzar rejected the statement of secretary transport regarding the rehabilitation of the KCR track in the city and also reprimanded the secretary railways.

"[The] time we had given you for the restoration of the circular railway was running out and we would take contempt action against you," the CJ remarked.

The secretary transport informed the court that there were 24 crossings on the track and that underpasses or overhead bridges needed to be constructed at 10 intersections.

He added that from these 10 crossings more than 2000 vehicles pass through while the remaining 14 intersections have no traffic.

“Rs5 billion have been allocated for the construction and the tender process will be completed this week,” secretary transport said.

To this, the chief justice remarked: "Will you continue to extend the time like this or will the process ever be completed? Work on the superhighway is not complete yet, you will spend five to ten years in the project."

The CJP then inquired about the time required for the construction of gates, to which the secretary railways said that it would take six more months.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed then told the official to keep this in mind that the KCR has to run this year.