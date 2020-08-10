In pictures: Torrential rains wreak havoc in Lahore, flood roads

Water can be seen accumulating on the road of the city with traffic passing by in Lahore on August 10, 2020. — Photos by reporter

LAHORE: Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Lahore overnight as water accumulated on streets and roads in the city, Geo News reported.

Parts of Lahore were choked with traffic jams on Monday morning, while residents also complained of water entering their homes.

Heavy rains also led to garbage flowing into the rain water after heavy rains in Lahore on August 10, 2020.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted rain and wind-thunderstorms in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Gujranwala and Hafizabad.

A road is inundated after heavy rains lashed Lahore on August 10, 2020.

Commuters make their way along a flooded road after heavy rain in Lahore on August 10, 2020.

It also predicted rains in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan and Layyah.

A motorcyclist makes his way on a flooded road.

The department expects another spell of moderate to heavy rainfall in Kashmir, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore on Tuesday.