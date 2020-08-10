In pictures: Torrential rains wreak havoc in Lahore, flood roads

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Lahore overnight as water accumulated on streets and roads in the city, Geo News reported.
Parts of Lahore were choked with traffic jams on Monday morning, while residents also complained of water entering their homes.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted rain and wind-thunderstorms in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Gujranwala and Hafizabad.
It also predicted rains in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan and Layyah.
The department expects another spell of moderate to heavy rainfall in Kashmir, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore on Tuesday.