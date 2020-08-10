Chaman Mall Road blast kills 6, injures 21

Police says explosive material was installed on a motorcycle and detonated through a remote controlled device. Photo: File

CHAMAN: At least six people were killed and 21 others were injured when an explosion rocked the city's Mall Road area, reported Geo News on Monday.

Security sources confirmed that the bodies and the injured had been shifted to a nearby hospital. An additional contingent of police officials arrived at the Mall Road to conduct an investigation into the blast.

According to the Chaman SHO, explosive material installed on a motorcycle parked in the area. The explosives were detonated by a remote-controlled device.

Eyewitnesses reported that motorcycles and cars parked in the area were damaged due to the intensity of the blast.