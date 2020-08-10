UNGA president-elect arrives at foreign ministry

President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir arrived at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on Monday.



On arrival, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomed the visiting dignitary.

Bozkir also planted a sapling at the office of the foreign ministry, a day after Pakistan kicked off its largest plantation drive in history.

After the meeting, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the UNGA President-elect will hold a joint press conference.

Bozkir will hold meetings with the top leaders of the country, including Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The agenda of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly will also be discussed in the meetings.

UNGA President-elect had arrived in Islamabad on Sunday for a two-day visit after it was postponed last month due to “technical flight problems”.

Pakistan has said it remains committed to supporting the role of the UNGA on questions relating to international peace and security; economic and social development; promotion and protection of human rights; peaceful settlement of international disputes; refraining from the threat of use of force; and developing friendly relations among nations based on the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, as enshrined in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.



Bozkir is the first-ever Turkish national to be elected to the Office of the President of the UNGA.

He will be leading a historic and unprecedented General Assembly Session as the UN commemorates the 75th anniversary of its establishment this year.