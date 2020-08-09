Man arrested for alleged rape of minor domestic help at gunpoint in Sheikhupura

The father accused the owner of the house where the girl worked of sexually assaulting her at gunpoint. The News/via Geo.tv/Files

SHEIKHUPURA: Police on Sunday said they arrested a man for the alleged rape of a minor domestic help at gunpoint here in the city after the girl's father requested a first information report (FIR) be filed against the suspect.



Sheikhupura police said the 11-year-old's father told them he had his daughter get work at a house due to poverty. The FIR was registered on his complaint, they added.

The father accused the owner of the house, where the girl worked, of sexually assaulting her at gunpoint. There was no information as to how long the minor had been employed.

Police said they had arrested the accused and further investigation was underway.