Pakistan Army launches rescue operation in Dadu

DADU: The Pakistan Army has launched rescue operations in Sindh’s Dadu after heavy rains breached the Nai Gaj Dam flooding the nearby villages, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The recent rains have caused damage to the Nai Gaj Dam, resulting in the breach of the flood protection bund of the dam, the ISPR said. As a result, at least 12 villages of the district have been badly affected.

"Army troops, including army engineers, along with, motorboats and army medical teams have reached affected areas for rescue and relief efforts," it added.