Fifteen die as heavy rains lash Karachi

KARACHI: Fifteen people died in three days after heavy rains continued to cause havoc in the metropolis.
The deceased belonged to different areas of Karachi, rescue officials said, adding that girls aged six and 13 were amongst them.
The intensity of this rain spell is expected to reduce tomorrow afternoon, Deputy Director Pakistan Meteorological Department Abdul Qayyum said, while warning that several rounds of rain were expected on Sunday.
"After this system ends, the sea breeze will return to the city," he added.
Heavy rain on Friday night continued through Saturday, with the PMD saying the highest rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town at 41.6millimetres (mm). Saadi Town, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Masroor, PAF Faisal Base, North Karachi, and Landhi registered 36.2mm, 36mm, 32mm, 30mm, 24.7, and 22.5 respectively.
Meanwhile, more than 350 electricity feeders of K-Electric tripped, disrupting the supply of power and adding to the woes of the people who have already been suffering frequent outages.
The affected areas included Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Pehlwan Goth, Scheme 33, Shah Faisal Colony, Liaquat Market, and Quaidabad.
Moreover, New Karachi, Surjani, Khuda Ki Basti, and Kathore have been facing a prolonged outage of power, while several blocks in Federal B Area and Gulshan-e-Iqbal also reported power breakdowns.
Furthermore, K-Electric claimed that no electrocution-related deaths occurred due to its infrastructure.
"KE expresses its utmost concerns over the 9 electrocution incidents reported between 7th and 8th August," it said, adding: "All these reported incidents occurred due to damaged non-KE wires, water motors and especially illegal use of kundas."
The recent rains have caused damage to the Nai Gaj Dam, resulting in the breach of the flood protection bund of the dam, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.
As a result, at least 12 villages of the district have been badly affected, the ISPR said.
"Army troops, including army engineers, along with, motorboats and army medical teams have reached affected areas for rescue and relief efforts," it added.