Punjab govt issues SOPs for restaurants, businesses, tourism

LAHORE: Punjab on Friday issued Standard operating procedures (SOPs) for tourism, which resumed today, and restaurants and fast food businesses which will begin operations from Monday.

The Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department issued the SOPs on the recommendation of the Technical Working Group after the National Coordination Committee (NCC) decided to ease lockdown restrictions from restaurants, sports, tourism and entertainment sectors after seeing new cases drop for several weeks.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had said on Thursday that beginning next week dine-in restaurants, beauty salons, and cinemas would reopen across the country as the efforts against the coronavirus pandemic seem to bear fruit.

Businesses were allowed to open according to their normal pre-coronavirus timings.

A health official told Geo.tv today that the Punjab Food Authority has been tasked to ensure that the SOPs are followed at dine-in establishments.

The following are the SOPs to be implemented at restaurants and fast food outlets:





The Punjab government's safety protocols for the tourism sector are also given below:







