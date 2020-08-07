Pakistan sends 8 tons of supplies to Lebanon after Beirut blast: FM Qureshi

A PAF plane landed at Beirut airport carrying medical and food supplies from Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has donated eight tons of relief assistance comprising medicines and food to Lebanon as a token of solidarity for the victims of blasts. A Pakistan Air Force C-130 carrying supplies has landed in Beirut, according flight data.

At least 153 people died and more than 5,000 were injured when 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate languishing for years in Beirut's port caused a colossal blast.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday telephoned his Lebanese counterpart Charbel Wehbe shared his condolences with him over the deaths in the blasts that took place in Beirut.



During the phone call, Qureshi expressed grief and sympathised with the bereaved families, on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan.

The foreign minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi had already conveyed profound sympathies and condolences to the Lebanese leadership over the tragedy.



He underscored that, at that difficult time, the Pakistani nation stood in strong support and solidarity with the brotherly Lebanese people.

Appreciating the Lebanese people’s resilience, the foreign minister expressed full confidence that they would grapple with the challenging situation with their characteristic strength.

Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their sympathies and solidarity at the difficult time.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact.