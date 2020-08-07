Eight die as rain lashes Karachi

A view of Karachi's I.I. Chundrigarh Road during rain on Friday. Photo Jang

At least eight people have been killed in different rain-related incidents in Karachi since last night as heavy rain continues to pour the city, Geo News reported quoting rescue sources.



According to sources, seven people, including two children, were killed due to electrocution during heavy downpour in the city while a 12-year-old boy died after drowning in a naddi (canal) near Bhains Colony in Karachi's Surjani Town.

Karachi received continuous heavy rain on Thursday night and it continued through Friday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) saying the highest rainfall was recorded at PAF Masroor Base where 68.8 millimetres (mm) rain was registered today.

Meanwhile, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, North Karachi, Nazimabad, Saddar, Landhi, airport, University Road, PAF Faisal Base, Surjani, Keamri, Saadi Town received 60mm, 23.9mm, 44.6, 50mm, 37.5mm, 40.8mm, 35.5mm, 47.5mm, 35mm, 47.3mm and 25.2mm respectively.

Sources at the K-Electric, the metropolis' sole power-supplying company, said more than 400 feeders tripped in different areas as soon as the downpour hit Karachi, causing immediate power outage in multiple neighbourhoods.



Earlier in the day, the PMD had said the heavy downpour alongside thunderstorm was forecast to commence any time in Karachi, with the city expected to receive between 80-130mm of rainfall today.

According to the PMD, the low air pressure over Rajasthan — expected to cause the showers — has intensified. The department's director said the low air pressure was currently present in the port city, as well as parts of southern Balochistan.

Karachi may receive 80-130 mm of rainfall, with gusty winds that were likely to blow in the city before the rainstorm. Downpours are expected to continue till Saturday.