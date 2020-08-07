PM Imran will inaugurate the project during his day-long visit to Lahore. Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Ravi Development Authority in Lahore today (Friday) for an official day-long visit.

During the visit, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar and members of the provincial assembly will call on the prime minister. PM Imran is also expected to chair meetings of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development, and on education reforms in Punjab.

PM Imran will also address provincial civil servants, including secretaries, commissioners and police officers via video link.