NAB summons Punjab CM in liquor licence case

CM Buzdar has been summoned by NAB for using his influence to issue an illegal licence for liquor sales. Photo: File

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to appear before the anti-corruption watchdog on August 12 in an investigation related to the issuance of a liquor licence, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

The Punjab CM has been summoned by the NAB for allegedly using his influence to issue an illegal licence for liquor sales to a private hotel in Lahore.

In April, NAB had launched an investigation into the alleged corruption by Punjab CM on two complaints filed against him.

In one case Buzdar is accused of getting a liquor-sale permit to a private hotel in Lahore. While, in the other case, the chief minister is accused of getting a helicopter for his official use insure for Rs70 million, instead of Rs30 million, according to sources. Buzdar had directed to pay the insurance amount through a supplementary grant.

The sources further said that NAB had initiated proceedings for verification of the corruption complaints, for which the anti-graft body's Lahore bureau issued the directives.