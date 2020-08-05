Several injured in cracker attack on Jamat-e-Islami's rally in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
At least five people were injured in an explosion in Jamat-e-Islami's rally in Karachi near in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, Geo News reported on Wednesday quoting party spokesperson.
According to police officials, unidentified motorcyclist hurled a cracker towards the participants of the rally held to observe Kashmir's Youm-e-Istehsal.
More to follow.