close
Wed Aug 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 5, 2020

Several injured in cracker attack on Jamat-e-Islami's rally in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 05, 2020

At least five people were injured in an  explosion in Jamat-e-Islami's rally in Karachi near in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, Geo News reported on Wednesday quoting party spokesperson.

According to police officials, unidentified motorcyclist hurled a cracker towards the participants of the rally held to observe Kashmir's Youm-e-Istehsal.

More to follow.

Latest News

More From Pakistan