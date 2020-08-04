close
Tue Aug 04, 2020
Pakistan mulls reopening marriage halls, parks, tourism sector as COVID-19 cases decline

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar announced on Tuesday that the federal government is discussing with the provinces to open up tourist spots, restaurants and marriage halls in the country with the relevant standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"Started consultations at National Command and Operations Centre with provinces on review and possible revision of sectors (subject to SOPs) on Negative List of opening up. These include tourism, restaurants, marriage halls, parks etc," tweeted Azhar.

The minister also shared that the federal government is reviewing the timing of the markets and industries allowed to operate currently. He added that NCOC has also collected the proposals and asked provinces to finalise SOPs and enforcement methods.

"The proposals will now be taken to National Coordination Committee headed by PM to take final decisions in this regard within a few days," said the minister.

The federal government has started opening up industries and sectors slowly with the relevant SOPs for industries. The sectors that may now open up will be allowed to resume operations under SOPs after March. 

