COAS meets retired, serving senior military officers to discuss regional security

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met retired and senior serving military officers and took their opinion on the security situation of the region, said the Inter Services Public Relations on Tuesday.



The meeting held at the Corps Headquarters Lahore was attended by General (r) Jehangir Karamat, General (r) Ahsan Saleem Hyat, General (r) Tariq Majid, General (r) Rashad Mahmood and General (r) Raheel Sharif.

"COAS had an interactive session on wide ranging issues including professional matters, security situation in the region, measures to optimise dividends of peace and stability and also the challenges and opportunities," said the ISPR.

The military's media wing said that the participants shared multifarious suggestions and also thanked the army chief for the candid discussion.



Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Lahore Corps Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan.

