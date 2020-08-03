Coronavirus: Balochistan extends lockdown for another 15 days

Traffic police official announcing through loudspeakers about traffic law for public awareness during lockdown. — APP/Files

Balochistan has extended the imposed coronavirus lockdown for another 15 days, till August 17, a notification from the government said on Monday.

Shopping malls, markets, and stores will be allowed by the provincial government to remain open from 9am-7pm, while general stores, medical stores, and others, selling necessary commodities can remain open 24/7.

The lockdown had expired on July 31.

"[The] threat of the coronavirus still exists and restrictions on social distancing and precautionary measures are required to be put in place for the safety of human lives," the notification read.

A complete ban on the gathering of 10 or more people, sit-in, all kinds of social, religious gatherings, pillion riding will be observed during the lockdown, the notification stated.

All educational institutions, including, schools, colleges, technical and vocational institutes, coaching centers, madrassas, will remain closed. Cinema halls, farmhouses, picnic spots, entertainment places, marriage halls, gyms, sports complexes, parks, hotels will remain shut.

The government also allowed inter-city and intra-city transport operations to resume on the condition that they follow the province's prescribed safety measures.