Punjab govt lifts smart lockdown after Eid-ul-Adha

Complete lockdown will be observed on Saturday and Sunday with only essential services allowed to work. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday announced it was lifting the “smart lockdown” imposed in certain cities in the province from today (Monday).

However, according to a notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, “All educational and training institutes, marriage halls, business centres, expo halls, restaurants (except takeaway and home delivery), theme/amusement parks, public parks, play areas and arcades, beauty parlours and spas, cinemas, theatres shall remain closed.”

The notification added there would be a complete ban on sporting tournaments/ matches (indoor and outdoor) except non-contact professional sports without spectators.



“There shall also be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private,” it said.

The notification further said, “All businesses, factories, facilities, premises, retail shops, shopping malls and plazas except the aforementioned negative list, are hereby allowed to operate subject to adoption of SOPs/guidelines from 9am to 7pm Monday to Friday.”

A complete lockdown shall be observed on Saturday and Sunday except for medical services and pharmacies/medical stores, tire puncture shops, atta chakkies, postal/courier services, driver hotels, petrol pumps, oil depots, LPG outlets and filling plants, agriculture machinery workshops and spare parts shops, printing press, call centres (with 50% staff and no public dealing), takeaway/home Delivery from restaurants (24 hours a day).

Grocery stores, bakeries, kiryana stores, fruit and vegetable shops along with chicken, meat and milk shops to remain open from 6am to 12am, while inter-city and inter-district public transport will remain operational 24 hours a day.

Churches will be allowed to remain open from 9am to 7pm on Sundays.

The Punjab government on July 27 had announced markets across Punjab would remain close till August 5 in line with the government's measures to stem the spread of coronavirus during Eid-ul-Adha.

However, trade organisations of Lahore had rejected the government's orders and had opened the markets.

Several shopkeepers were detained in Gujranwala for violating lockdown and showing resistance over the provincial government's earlier orders, whereas, four shops were sealed in Sargodha and three shopkeepers were fined.