Foreign, defence ministers visit LoC along with media

The ministers have taken a delegation to brief the members of the media regarding the ceasefire violations being carried out by Indian forces at the LoC. Photo: File

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf and members of the press arrived at the Line of Control (LoC) in Chirikot Sector on Sunday.

The ministers are heading the delegation to brief members of the media regarding ceasefire violations being carried out by Indian forces. They will also share facts regarding Indian forces targeting the civilian population living near the LoC.

“We are going there to show solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris,” the foreign minister had said before his departure.

He noted that India is indiscriminately firing upon unarmed Kashmiris. “We want to assure the Kashmiris at the LoC that the Pakistani nation is with them,” said the foreign minister. He added that India was constantly violating the ceasefire agreement.

On Friday, the minister had announced that he would visit the Line of Control (LoC) on August 3 to deliver a message that the Pakistani nation stood with their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for self-determination.

The visit also coincides with 'Yaum-e-Istehsal' being marked in the country on August 5, to show solidarity with the Kashmiris for India's revocation of Article 370 of its constitution in a bid to annex the disputed territory.

The minister had said that the whole nation should raise its voice against the military siege imposed by New Delhi in Indian occupied Kashmir a year ago after the revocation of its special status and convey a message to the Kashmiris that they were not alone in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

"On the day (August 5, 2019), IoJK’s flag was lowered, the Kashmiris were put behind the bars, and perhaps today no Eid prayer congregation was held in Srinagar," he added.

The Kashmiri people had been facing immense difficulties, pain, and persecution under the continued military siege for the last one year, Qureshi stressed.