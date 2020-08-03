Met Office issues urban flooding warning for Karachi ahead of fourth monsoon spell

Country's weatherman says the fourth spell of monsoon rain in Karachi is expected to hit on August 7-8. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Met Office (Meteorological Department) has issued an urban flooding warning for Karachi and lower Sindh in the coming days, as the province braces a much heavier monsoon spell compared to the previous three.



The institution predicted that the fourth spell of monsoon rain in Karachi, which is forecast from August 7-8, can result in more rain than the previous three spells.

A low lying pressure system, formed in the Bay of Bengal, is expected to enter Sindh on August 6.

Last week, the Pakistan Army was called in to help the local administration in managing and dealing with the urban flooding crisis in Karachi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the "Army [was] called to assist civil administration for managing the urban flooding situation in Karachi".

'Too many encroachments on Karachi's nullahs'

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, while addressing a press conference on Sunday, had said that Karachi's stormwater drains have "too many encroachments" on them.

He said that daily, as much as 20,000 tonnes of solid waste is generated in Karachi. “The widths of most of the nullahs have been narrowed from 400 metres to three to four metres,” the NDMA chairman had said.

Lt Gen Afzal had added that from Monday (today), the Frontier Works Organisation will conduct a large-scale operation to clear the drains.

Additionally, local corps of Pakistan Army have also been tasked to provide relief to the people from flash floods.

Lt Gen Afzal had further said efforts have begun to formulate a long-term solution for flash flooding in the city by taking on board all stakeholders including federal, provincial, local governments, etc.

"Urgent efforts are being made to minimise the damage in the upcoming spell," he added.