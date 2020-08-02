Pakistan records lowest COVID-19 death count since April

In the last 24 hours, six COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the country which makes it the lowest number of deaths recorded in a single day since April while the total death count stands at 5,976.

Three of the deaths were reported in Sindh, two in Punjab and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, read the statement issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday. The previous lowest death toll in the country was recorded on April 17 when eight people lost the battle against the virus.

While in the span of 24 hours, 553 people have tested positive for the virus while the number of recoveries totals to 248,577 patients.

Over 14,003 tests were conducted on August 1.

Furthermore, out of 1859 ventilators allocated for COVID-19 patients, 225 ventilators are occupied across the country.

It is pertinent to mention that there is no patient on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

So far a total of 279,699 cases have been detected in Pakistan, 2,086 in AJK, 11,762 in Balochistan, 2,157 in GB, 15,052 in Islamabad, 34,160 in Khyber Paktunkhwa, 93,173 in Punjab and 12,1309 in Sindh.

As of yet, the total active cases in the country stand at 25,146 while 14,003 tests conducted on August 1 pushing the total of conducted tests to 2,010,170.

Meanwhile, 735 hospitals with COVID-19 facilities has 1,618 patients admitted across the country.