Army chief pays visit to LoC on Eid ul Adha, praises troops' morale

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on a visit to the Line of Control (LoC), has said no one understands the "spirit of sacrifice" better than a soldier.



The director general of Inter Services of Public Relations (ISPR) said that Gen Bajwa passed the remarks while visiting and spending time with the troops deployed on the frontlines along the LoC in Khuiratta Sector on Eid. He added that the COAS made the visit to commend the troops for their high morale, operational readiness and the continuous vigil they are maitaining being maintained along the LoC by the troops.

"Eid-ul-Azha epitomises the essence of unconditional sacrifice. No one understands this spirit of sacrifice better than a soldie," said the army chief during the visit. He also reiterated the country's pledge to always stand by the Kashmiris braving Indian atrocities for their right of self-determination despite all odds.



Gen Bajwa told the troops that Pakistan was aware of the "enemy’s design" to destabilise the country and the region. He added that the Pakistan Army was fully prepared and capable of "thwarting any such covert or overt undertakings".

Later, the COAS also performed the earth breaking of NEPCARD at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology & National Institute of Heart Diseases (AFIC-NIHD).

According to the ISPR, indigenous research on heart diseases, including on their preventive measures, will be carried out at NEPCARD.

"AFIC & NIHD being the state of the art facility is providing high quality medical care at the national level," said Gen Bajwa while appreciating the contributions of the Army Medical Corps. He also especially lauded the contributions of doctors and healthcare workers as frontline soldiers in the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic.