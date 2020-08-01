Sindh grants special remission of 90 days to prisoners on Eid ul Adha

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has allowed a special remission of 90 days in the sentences of convicts on account of Eid ul Adha and Independence Day, which will be held later this month.

A notification from the Home Department of the Sindh government said that the provincial government had decided to grant the special remission of 90 days "in order to create a sense or inclusiveness and goodwill amongst the prisoners".

However, not all convicts will be granted the remission. "Special remission of 90 days is for all convicts except the condemned prisoners and also except those convicted of murder, espionage, subversion. anti-state acts and terrorist activities (as defined in the Anti-Terrorism (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 199.9 (No.X111 of 1999)), Zina (Sec. 10 offence of Zina (Enforcement of Hudood) Ordinance. 1979 (also under section 377 PPC). kidnapping / abduction (Sec. 364-A & 365-A) robbery (Sc. 394 PPC) dacoity (Sec. 395-396 PPC) and those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act. 1946," read the notification.

"The remission in sentences of convicts has been provided keeping in mind the Eid ul Adha and Independence Day occasions," said CM Murad in a statement. "We hope that the prisoners use this remission to start new and improved lives," he added, wishing the prisoners and their families a happy Eid.