COAS hails Pakistan Army, PLA as 'key components' of Pak-China relations

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on the 93rd anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), has said both the countries militaries were key components of Pak-China strategic relations.

Celebrations were held at the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday to mark the 93rd anniversary of the founding of the PLA . The event was attended by Defence Attaché at the Chinese embassy Major General Chen Wenrong and his delegation.

According to the military's media wing, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar welcomed the delegation to ISPR on behalf of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The DG ISPR also felicitated the PLA on the momentous occasion and conveyed compliments from the army chief and all ranks of armed forces to all the ranks of the PLA.

“Pakistan Army and PLA are the key components of Pak-China strategic relations and we are proud to be brothers in arms,” said the COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa.

Major General Chen Wenrong, speaking at the ceremony, said that the military relations between China and Pakistan have strengthened over the years.

"The two countries have forged an all-weather strategic partnership and China highly values the efforts made by Pakistan in all fields especially during COVID-19. China-Pakistan friendship will remain evergreen," said Major General Wenrong.

According to the ISPR, the Chinese general also expressed his gratitude for hosting the commemoration ceremony at the ISPR office.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing also sent a message of congratulations on PLA day. He emphasised that the Pakistan-China military relations are an important pillar of the strategic ties between the two countries.

"China looks forward to further expanding and enhancing military cooperation with Pakistan to make new contribution to the consolidation of bilateral relations and the maintenance of peace and stability in the region and beyond," said the Chinese envoy.