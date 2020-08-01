Politicians ask nation to exercise caution while celebrating Eid-ul-Adha

ISLAMABAD: The country is celebrating Eid-ul-Adha on Saturday, amid the COVID-19 pandemic SOPs, to honour the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

As people got ready to celebrate, many politicians took to Twitter and warned the nation to adhere to the SOPs while celebrating the auspicious day. The warning comes as the country continues to report fewer cases of COVID-19.

Here's a look at the messages by some political leaders of the country.

The President House had a special video message urging people to avoid unnecessary gatherings.



FM Qureshi asked people to exercise "collective responsibility".



Senator Sherry Rehman called on people to celebrate Eid with simplicity.



Punjab CM Usman Buzdar also urged people to follow the SOPs.



Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz had the same message.



Sindh Governor Imran Ismail asked the nation to remember the Kashmiris on Eid.



Federal minister Asad Umar and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also wished Eid to all the Pakistanis across the world.



SAPM Bukhari asks the nation to give up comfort to care for others.



Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah urged people to follow "Jazba-e-Ibrahimi" and sacrifice "personal interests for the sake of collective interests".





