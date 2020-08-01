Eid-ul-Adha: FM Qureshi urges nation not to show any negligence against virus

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his Eid-ul-Adha message on Saturday, urged the nation not to show any negligence while observing the holiday which "has come at a difficult time".



The foreign minister, in a statement today, said that the entire nation has to collectively fight against the coronavirus pandemic, in order to defeat the threat.

Qureshi said the coronavirus spread is declining in Pakistan and the number of patients in hospitals around the country is also reducing.

“I have defeated the coronavirus myself,” said the minister, referring to the days when he went under isolation after testing positive for the virus.

While maintaining that the disease is on the decline across the country, the foreign minister advised the public not to show negligence and keep following the Standard Operating Procedures.

“We do not have to show negligence (against the virus), and have to observe the SOPs,” he said.

In his statement, the minister said that the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram is near and the nation will have to observe the same SOPs during that time.