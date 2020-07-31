Thar Block 2 power plant work in 'full swing': Asim Bajwa

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, while updating the nation on the progress of the 330 MW Thar Block-2 power plant, said that the work on the project is in "full swing".

Taking to Twitter, Bajwa, who is also the chairman of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, said that the work that is being executed by Thar Energy Limited and HUBCO is unaffected by the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.



The project has brought an investment of $500 million and created 805 local direct jobs, Bajwa wrote, adding that its financial close was done on January 31.

Transport business boosted with Gwadar shipment



Separately, Bajwa said that local employment and transport business was boosted with the arrival of a shipment at Gwadar port.

"Ship carrying 17,000 tonnes DAP arrived. Being transported to Afghanistan on 550 trucks, 60% via Chaman," he said.

The premier's aide said that it marks the first time bagging of bulk cargo was done locally instead of at foreign ports.





