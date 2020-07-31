Beyoncé drops her new music video ‘ALREADY’

US singer Beyoncé has released her new music video ALREADY, few hours before her Black Is King movie premier.



Taking to Instagram, the Crazy in Love singer announced the release of the new music video. She simply caption the post with a heart emoji “ALREADY video out now.”

The Already, tract from The Lion King: The Gift features Major Lazer and Ghananian singer Shatta Wale and it is also the part of her new project Black Is King.



Bey announced Already a few hours before the release of her 2020 film and visual album Black Is King.

The Black Is King will be premiering on Disney+ on Friday, July 31.

Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy Carter will also appear in the singer's movie "Black Is King", which is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift.

The film “reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.”

Special guests in the movie include models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z, among others.