Sindh bans disposal of post-sacrifice animal waste near airports

The Sindh government on Thursday banned the disposal of post-sacrifice animal waster near airports, a notification by the home department said.

The move has been made in a bid to avoid airplane accidents caused due to birds attracted to the waste.

The province has imposed Section 144 in the areas surrounding airports which will remain in effect for a month.

It comes following one of the deadliest crashes in Pakistan's aviation history, after which several quarters demanded the aviation department to ramp up efforts and avoid such tragedies.

On May 22, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8303 had crashed in a residential area near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, leaving 97 dead.



Earlier, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had directed authorities to allocate specific places where animals can be sacrificed. "If animals are slaughtered in streets everywhere, this will lead to the spread of diseases," he said, directing authorities to establish designated places at the Union Council level.

Shah also directed the chief secretary to inform all the divisional commissioners to designate specific areas, preferably out of cities and towns, for the establishment of the markets in a bid to curb coronavirus.

