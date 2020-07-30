Kendall Jenner dazzles in red gingham print pants and a white crop top

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
And Kendall Jenner appeared to be an ultimate California girl on Wednesday afternoon as she perused the local shops and had lunch with a pal.
The reality star has been enjoying an idyllic summer as she spends time at her older sister Kourtney Kardashian's beachfront rental properly in Malibu.
The 24-year-old runway maven slipped her slender stems into a pair of red gingham print trousers that featured a flattering high waistline.
The model paired the statement making bottoms with a cropped white tank top that flaunted her impressively toned tummy.
In typical Kendall fashion, the model wore a pair of Converse All Star sneakers in an off white shade with red detailing.
Jenner concealed her sultry eyes behind a pair of designer sunglasses and had what looked to be a Kombucha drink in her hand.
She adhered to California's strict mask mandate by rocking a cloth mask that nearly blended into her skin.
Kendall, with keys in hand, returned to her parked vehicle after she did her midday plans.
