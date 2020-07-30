Kendall Jenner dazzles in red gingham print pants and a white crop top

And Kendall Jenner appeared to be an ultimate California girl on Wednesday afternoon as she perused the local shops and had lunch with a pal.

The reality star has been enjoying an idyllic summer as she spends time at her older sister Kourtney Kardashian's beachfront rental properly in Malibu.



The 24-year-old runway maven slipped her slender stems into a pair of red gingham print trousers that featured a flattering high waistline.

The model paired the statement making bottoms with a cropped white tank top that flaunted her impressively toned tummy.



In typical Kendall fashion, the model wore a pair of Converse All Star sneakers in an off white shade with red detailing.



Jenner concealed her sultry eyes behind a pair of designer sunglasses and had what looked to be a Kombucha drink in her hand.



She adhered to California's strict mask mandate by rocking a cloth mask that nearly blended into her skin.

Kendall, with keys in hand, returned to her parked vehicle after she did her midday plans.