Thu Jul 30, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 30, 2020

Kendall Jenner dazzles in red gingham print pants and a white crop top

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 30, 2020

And Kendall Jenner appeared to be  an ultimate California girl on Wednesday afternoon as she perused the local shops and had lunch with a pal.

The reality  star has been enjoying an idyllic summer as she spends time at her older sister Kourtney Kardashian's beachfront rental properly in Malibu.

The 24-year-old runway maven slipped her slender stems into a pair of red gingham print trousers that featured a flattering high waistline.

The model paired the statement making bottoms with a cropped white tank top that flaunted her impressively toned tummy. 

In typical Kendall fashion, the model wore a pair of Converse All Star sneakers in an off white shade with red detailing.

Jenner concealed her sultry eyes behind a pair of designer sunglasses and had what looked to be a Kombucha drink in her hand.

She adhered to California's strict mask mandate by rocking a cloth mask that nearly blended into her skin.

Kendall, with keys in hand, returned to her parked vehicle after she did her midday plans.

