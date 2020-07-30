PM Imran says PTI govt won't leave people of Karachi alone

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday vowed that the people of Karachi would not be abandoned by the PTI-led federal government.



Speaking in a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, the premier said the Centre would take all possible measures for the resolution of the Karachiites' hardships. Science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry was also present during the talks.

Ismail briefed the premier in detail about the situation created in the wake of recent torrential rains in Karachi.

PM Imran also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to present a detailed review-report about the situation of rainwater nullahs in Karachi.

Meanwhile, after meeting the governor the premier said that he had asked Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal to visit Karachi and review the situation.

"I have asked the NDMA Chairman to go to Karachi immediately and start the clean up in the aftermath of the rain," he said.

The premier said that he had also asked the Pakistan Army to assist the administration in cleaning up the city.

Earlier today, the Sindh High Court (SHC) summoned officials from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Mayor's Office and expressed its indignation over negligence following the heavy rains in the city that caused drains to overflow and loss of lives and property.

The SHC was hearing a petition related to the drain and sewerage system of the city’s Central district, where Justice Khadim Hussain Shaikh questioned the authorities' performance in the city.

In his remarks, the judge said the entire city became inundated during rains due to debris across the metropolis clogging the drains.

"It is a tragedy that no one has the realisation of [the stranded water problem]. Karachi drowned [during the torrential rainstorms] due to illegal encroachments and lack of proper garbage disposal," said the judge.

"Every institution blames the other one when it comes to taking responsibility,” he added.

“Did anyone see that the vehicles in Karachi were completely flooded? And the people could not take their children out of their homes. During the rains people’s homes got destroyed," Justice Shaikh said.

"Would any of you go into the dirty water?”